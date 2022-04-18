The Dumb Friends League's three animal shelters in Colorado are currently operating at a "critical level in its capacity to care for dogs", according to a news release from the organization.
"Compared to 2019, dog surrenders at the League are up 15% while stray dog intakes are up 41%. In March alone, more than 1,100 animals came to the League from our community. The League traditionally sees a rise in relinquished dogs during the summer, so an increase in spring is cause for concern," the League said.
According to the release, other animal shelters along the front range are experiencing a similar pressure.
"There is no singular reason for the increased number of dogs at the League’s facilities and other Colorado shelters. Life changes, moves, new jobs, in-person return to work, financial challenges, and people losing homes all could play roles," the release said.
The nonprofit is seeking public help to get the dogs in their care adopted as soon as possible. Dogs from the Dumb Friends League are all spay or nurtured, and are up to date on vaccinations when they are adopted.
"Right now is a great time to visit the Buddy Center in Castle Rock, where we typically have shorter waits and smaller crowds. We’re also running a dog adoption special at the San Luis Valley Animal Center, where, through the month of April, all dog adoptions are $50," the release said.
For more information on adopting a pet visit ddfl.org.
STAY INFORMED: Sign-up for the daily OutThere Colorado newsletter here
(1) comment
So has anyone with the powers that be looked at Fremont County shelters especially the one in Canon City to see how they are doing now? They have been reported in the past! Jess
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.