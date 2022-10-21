The Dumb Friends League (DFL), a system of several animal shelters in Colorado, has recently announced that they will be implementing a “Name Your Price” adoption program to combat a recent surge of pet intakes across the state.
"Each day, the Dumb Friends League shelters average 61 pet admissions, a number that far exceeds daily adoption numbers. Currently, there are over 100 dogs waiting to find the right home between our three shelters. Despite the myth of pets being surrendered as a result of pet parents returning to in-office work, the surge can be better attributed to economic shifts, including rising housing costs," DFL said in a news release.
The nonprofit is hoping to get the dogs in their care adopted as soon as possible. Dogs from the Dumb Friends League are all spay or neutered and are up to date on vaccinations when they are adopted.
"Name Your Price" adoptions will be offered for all dogs that are at least one-year-old through October 31.
“Currently, our resources are stretched thin as admissions continue to eclipse adoptions as a result of shifts in the economy,” said Katie Parker, Vice President of Operations at the Dumb Friends League in the release.
“Our goal is to find each animal in our care a loving home and to provide resources and services to adopters so they can confidently bring a pet home knowing that we are there to support them. Our current ‘Name Your Price’ promotion inspires community members who are considering adopting a pet to do it now, while we have so many available and need the community’s help to manage our population," she said.
Anyone who is interested in adopting should visit ddfl.org to see what pets are available. Those interested are also welcome to visit the DFL's Leslie A. Malone Center in Denver, the Buddy Center in Castle Rock, or San Luis Valley Animal Center in Alamosa in-person.
STAY INFORMED: Sign-up for the daily OutThere Colorado newsletter here
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.