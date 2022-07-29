A record-breaking trout was caught in Colorado this season, weighing in at a whopping 7.84 pounds, according to a news release from Colorado Parks and Wildlife.
The Brook Trout was reeled in at Monarch Lake in Granby, Colorado, by Tim Daniel. According to officials, the fish was measured at a massive 23 1/4 inches in length, and had a girth of 15 3/8 inches.
“When I headed out to fish that day with my friend Karen and four-legged friend Moose, I had no intention of breaking a record,” said Daniel in a news release.
“I wasn’t sure what I had hooked, but I knew it was big. I’ve fished waters in Northwest Colorado for many years, and I have landed some big fish. Thanks to the hard work and dedication of CPW aquatic biologists, Northwest Colorado has some of the best fisheries in the state.”
The previous record was set in 1947, when a 7.63 pounder was pulled from Upper Cataract Lake in Summit County. Before falling to Daniel's catch, it was the longest-standing fish on record in Colorado.
“We always suspected that Monarch Lake had the potential to produce a state record Brook Trout,” said CPW Aquatic Biologist Jon Ewert. “This is a real testament to the quality of our angling opportunities in Grand County. It couldn't have happened to a more deserving angler than Tim. He's just one of those guys that is always out there on the water and as a result, has an intimate knowledge of the subtle details necessary to be so successful.”
