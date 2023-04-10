Denver's Elitch Gardens theme and water park has recently announced that a new twist will be coming to one of its oldest attractions.
In a recent news release, park officials shared that after a year of construction, the 'Twister III: Storm Chaser' wooden rollercoaster will be opened to guests this summer.
"Gutsy guests will first journey through the aftermath of a tornado on their way to the Storm Chaser Recruitment Center. Once at the recruitment center, riders will apply to join the elite Storm Chaser team and discover what it is like to be in the eye of a tornado," the release said.
According to officials, Twister III: Storm Chaser is 10-stories high, featuring a 90-foot drop and a 100-foot-long, pitch-black tunnel where riders will hear tornado sounds.
"Experience 4,640 feet of track and up to 3.1 G-F that is more than three times your normal body weight!" the release said.
Twister III: Storm Chaser is the parks' second reimagining of the Mr. Twister wooden coaster that was first unveiled in 1964. At the time, the coaster was only 72 feet tall.
In 1995, the Mister Twister was retired and Twister II opened at the park. Twister II was roughly 30 feet taller than its predecessor, and became the longest coaster at Elitch Gardens with 4,640 feet of track.
"Reimagining this awesome wooden roller coaster is a great opportunity for us to re-introduce one of the most thrilling rides in the park and also offer a new and exciting experience at the same time," says David Dorman, General Manager of Elitch Gardens, in the release.
"The new name, Twister III: Storm Chaser, pays homage to the different versions of this ride’s lifetime. We believe this updated experience will excite long-time fans and usher in a whole new generation of Twister enthusiasts."
This year, the park will open for the season on April 29 or April 22 for season pass holders.
