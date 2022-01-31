With Valentine's Day just around the corner, love is in the air. The good news for those still looking for love is that Colorado was recently named one of the best states for singles looking to date.
A new data analysis from WalletHub compared 30 key indicators meant to measure each state's "dating-friendliness" in order to make the determination.
"Besides your looks, personality, interests and employment status, your location can influence your odds of finding a romantic partner. Everyone has different priorities when searching for love, but certain places simply make dating easier than others," the website said in the study description.
Colorado was ultimately ranked the 13th best state for dating in the US, with California ranking first and West Virginia ranking last.
The analysis awarded each state a score out of 50 based on 'dating opportunities,' 'dating economics,' and 'romance and fun' categories.
"Our data set ranges from the share of single adults to online-dating opportunities to restaurants per capita," the report said.
Here's how Colorado scored (1 being the best, 50 being the worst):
Dating Opportunities: 16
Dating Economics: 17
Romance and Fun: 11
One metric where Colorado performed particularly well was 'online-dating opportunities,' ranking 3rd nationwide.
The WalletHub map below shows how other states around the country matched up.
Find the full WalletHub data analysis here.
