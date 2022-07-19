India Wood, a writer and photographer from Boulder, is roughly mid-way through her attempt to hike across the diagonal transect of Colorado – for the second time.
"The 'other' Colorado diagonal kept calling my name after I completed the SE-NW diagonal in 2020, so in February 2022, I got jazzed up and started endurance training and route planning," Wood said in an announcement on her website.
In May, Wood set out to travel from the northeast corner of the state to the southwest corner of the state by early August – an estimated 750-mile trek.
Along the way, she will be traversing across the Great Plains, the Rocky Mountains, and Colorado's plateaus, Wood said.
On July 6, Wood announced that she had made it to the half way point, briefly crossing paths with her 2020 diagonal route.
"Why am I doing this? Because I want to help Audubon Rockies—a well-established and effective organization—conserve the incredible birds, lands, and waters of Colorado. This state gives me such joy, and I want to give back," Wood said.
If you are interested in making a contribution to Wood's cause, visit the Audubon Rockies website, here.
Editor's Note: The mileage from the northeast corner of Colorado to the southwest corner is roughly 460 miles. We've contacted Wood about her journey and believe this discrepancy may be due to the route not being perfectly direct due to terrain, private properly, road access, etcetera.
