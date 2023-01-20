According to the US Drought Monitor, a larger portion of the state has fallen out of any abnormal dryness, though the overall situation remains roughly the same.
Roughly 42 percent of the state is unlisted by the drought monitor, compared to about 40 percent last week. Meanwhile, some of the state, about 1.5 percent, that was considered to be 'abnormally' dry has worsened to fall into the lowest tier of technical drought.
The Drought Severity and Coverage Index (DSCI) currently rates Colorado at 110, which is the same as last week. Three months ago this number was 138 and a year ago, it was 274. This downward shift shows a less severe situation than has been seen in recent months, though it is a slight uptick from a 108 rating that was present two weeks ago.
While the most severe drought is currently present on the Eastern Plains, recent snow may show improvement in this situation when new data is released next week. There's also more snow expected to hit eastern and southeastern Colorado this weekend.
It's also worth noting that Colorado's drought situation is much better than the greater 'High Plains' region. The DSCI rating for the total region is a high 213, with this above a 196 rating from the same time last year. Colorado is also included in the 'West' region, which has seen big improvements in recent weeks due to heavy precipitation. The DSCI rating of the overall West region is 183, which is down from 237 three months ago and down from 270 a year ago.
When looking at a map of the entire United States, Colorado is better off than most western states in terms of drought.
Find additional information about drought in Colorado here.
