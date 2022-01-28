Years spent relaxing through a range of seasons amid mountain peaks? It's easy to see why many people choose to live their life of retirement in Colorado.
WalletHub recently published the results of a retiree-focused data analysis that included 47 "relevant metrics" in an online report titled '2022's Best States to Retire.'
Colorado ranked an impressive 3rd on the list of fifty states when it came to 'best places to retire,' with notably high scores in categories of 'affordability' and 'health care.'
While Colorado tends to rank in the low 30s when it comes to cost of living among the states (with 50th being the most expensive), the Centennial State ranked 11th nationally in terms of the retiree-specific affordability metrics that were included in the WalletHub data analysis. This included data points like retired taxpayer friendliness and doctor affordability, as well as level of inheritance tax.
For a category of criteria described as 'healthcare,' Colorado ranked 4th nationally. The 'healthcare' category considered things like quality of public hospitals, healthcare facilities per capita, and overall health of the 65-plus community.
Sure to surprise some, Colorado performed the worst in the 'quality of life' category, ranking 21st. This category included 22 different aspects of 'retiree life,' like risk of social isolation, bingo halls per capita, and access to adult volunteer activities. Neighborhood friendliness, shoreline mileage (sorry, Colorado, while scenic byways were also considered, hot springs and mountain views weren't), and mildness of weather were also considered for this ranking.
Overall, the top ranking place was Florida – no shocker there, followed by Virginia in second. The worst place to retire was deemed to be New Jersey.
See the full list here.
STAY INFORMED: Sign-up for the daily OutThere Colorado newsletter here
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.