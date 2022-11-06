No one hit the jackpot in Saturday night's Powerball drawing, but in Colorado eight lucky winners took home $2.6 million dollars in total for matching up to five numbers.
The winning tickets were purchased at the following locations:
- 139223 Winners Corner, Pueblo: $1,000,000.00
- 139705 Players Café LLC, Edgewater: $1,000,000.00
- King Soopers #20, Wheat Ridge: $150,000.00
- 71984 KUM & GO # 922, Rifle: $150,000.00
- 200964 LOAF N JUG #25, Pueblo: $150,000.00
- 31973 7-Eleven #13206B, Englewood: $50,000.00
- 139223 Winners Corner, Pueblo: $50,000.00
- 139426 Loaf N Jug #750813, Fort Collins: $50,000.00
Since no one won the $1.6 billion dollars on Saturday night, the jackpot has now risen to a record-breaking $1.9 billion dollars, with a $929.1 million dollar cash option. The game has also officially tied the record for the most consecutive drawings without a jackpot.
“Like the rest of America, and the world, I think we’re all eager to find out when this historic jackpot will eventually be won,” said Drew Svitko, Powerball Product Group Chair and Pennsylvania Lottery Executive Director said in a news release.
“As the excitement continues, we would like to remind players that Powerball was designed to be a fun and relatively inexpensive form of entertainment. Please, know the odds and play within your limits. It only takes one ticket to win.”
(2) comments
They ruined the lotteries when they increased the numbers you could use a few years back, which also exponentially increased the odds of winning, thereby creating these billion dollar jackpots. It would be so much more fair if the numbers were limited so that there might be more winners splitting the pot instead of just one or two. Also, why is it that people go crazy buying tickets when it gets to a billion, as if they would turn their noses up at $10 million?
And to think we were just going by Loaf & Jug on 50, too! But no $$ to play with for a few weeks!
