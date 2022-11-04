Nobody won the billion dollar Powerball jackpot in Wednesday night's drawing and as a result, the jackpot has jumped again to an astounding $1.6 billion dollars.
"The Powerball jackpot continues to climb through billion-dollar territory – and is quickly approaching its world record jackpot amount! The jackpot is estimated at $1.5 billion with a cash option of $745.9 million for the next drawing on Saturday, November 5," according to a news release.
Editor's Note: According to the lottery website, the jackpot is now reported at $1.6 billion, up since the press release was issued. This has increased the cash option to $782.4 million.
Though no one took home the big prize, some players across the country did win up to $1 million dollars for matching all five white balls, including three lucky winners from Colorado.
"One $1 million winner bought their ticket at Winners Corner in Pueblo and two $50,000 winners from 7-Eleven #39767H in Denver and King Soopers #134 in Colorado Springs. One was a Double Play drawing winner!" the Colorado lottery said in a tweet on Thursday.
Unless there is a jackpot winner in Saturday's drawing, this game will tie the game record for the number of consecutive drawings without a jackpot winner, according to the release. At that point, it will likely surpass the highest Powerball jackpot of all time, which was for 1.586 billion dollars.
UPDATE: The jackpot amount has since passed the record, inching into $1.6 billion territory. This has increased the cash option to $782.4 million.
