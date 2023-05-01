As the Centennial State eases into spring, Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) is asking the public to leave young animals alone.
According to CPW, young wildlife will be more easily spotted in backyards, open spaces, and on trails through June. During this time of year, CPW typically receives a spike in calls from humans who believe they have rescued a baby animal.
"Many people wrongly believe they are "helping" young animals by picking them up, bringing them to a CPW office or even taking them home to feed them. People routinely orphan young wildlife by essentially kidnapping them from their natural environment," CPW said in a news release.
Some baby animals, like fawns, can be left alone for hours while their mothers forage and picking one up can have major consequences.
"Young that have been removed cannot be successfully returned to the wild, as the mother will not continue searching for a missing baby or reject it because it was handled by humans and may no longer smell like her fawn," said CPW Area Wildlife Manager Jason Duetsch in the release.
A good rule of thumb to remember is that if a young animal appears healthy, it is likely still being fed by its mother. However, even if the animal looks thin or sick, do not touch it. Instead contact CPW for assistance.
It is also important to never feed wildlife. It can make them sick or decrease their natural fear of humans, which can cause issues down the line. It is also possible for them to pass rabies, Salmonella, fleas, ticks, and other parasites, bacteria or viruses to humans, according to CPW.
“Wildlife will be exhibiting normal protective behavior of their young,” said Duetsch.“Give wildlife extra space this time of year. Be sure to keep dogs on leashes. Dogs can trigger aggressive behavior and both moose and elk will chase a dog right back to their owner, presenting a dangerous situation.”
