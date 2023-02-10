Colorado's Gunnison County Sheriff's Office is warning the public about a scam that's taking place that involves law enforcement impersonation.
According to their alert, someone has been spoofing the sheriff's office number, claiming to be a local deputy. Those receiving the call are told they have a warrant out for their arrest, with a payment required to avoid being taken into custody.
This is a total scam, as the sheriff's office notes that they never call to solicit funds to take care of a warrant. They advise the public not to give these callers any personal information.
Those who receive a call of this nature are asked to contact Gunnison Dispatch at 970-641-8200.
