A massive cloud of wildfire smoke from northern California and the Pacific Northwest continues to make its way through Colorado, triggering several air quality alerts across the state.
Due to the continued presence of wildfire smoke, Coloradans are being asked to limit the driving of non-EV vehicles (gas or diesel). This request will remain active until at least 4:00 PM. Tuesday evening, according to the National Weather Service (NWS).
Several air quality alerts have been issued for northern and central areas of the state. Sensitive groups, such as people with heart or lung disease, older adults and children are being advised to “reduce prolonged or heavy exertion," according to the NWS.
Here's a look at the latest smoke forecast from the NWS extending through late Wednesday evening.
Smoke will continue across Colorado today, with weak westerly winds keeping the smoke in the area into Wednesday. Here's the latest HRRR Smoke forecast that goes through late Wednesday night. #cowx pic.twitter.com/hteXEgqpQM— NWS Boulder (@NWSBoulder) August 10, 2021
A weak cold front is bringing slightly cooler temperatures to Colorado on Tuesday. Temperatures in the 90s are expected across the plains, with 80s in the mountain valleys, and temperatures in the 50s-to-60s range expected in the mountains.
Slightly cooler but still smoky. #COWX pic.twitter.com/610jf39Xs3— NWS Pueblo (@NWSPueblo) August 10, 2021
Look for a hot and smoky day for E UT and W CO today through mid week, with a slight chance for a thunderstorm over the southern mountains. pic.twitter.com/OkK96oIhh2— NWS Grand Junction (@NWSGJT) August 10, 2021
While some relief may come by Friday, residual health impacts may linger from prolonged exposure to elevated smoke concentrations and fine particles floating throughout the Front Range.
For more on air quality conditions, forecasts and advisories across the state, please visit: www.colorado.gov/airquality/colorado_summary.aspx.
Editor's Note: All weather statements are subject to change. If visibility is less than 5 miles due to smoke in your neighborhood, the smoke has reached levels that are unhealthy.
