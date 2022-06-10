With record-breaking gas prices slamming the state, some Coloradans are turning to alternative forms of transportation. Taking the bus or riding a bike are some of the more conventional options... but what about taking to the water on a tube?
It may not be the most realistic option for getting from point A to point B – especially if you are trying to get there dry – but one Colorado town is giving it go for its annual 'Tube to Work Day' (TTWD).
TTWD is returning to Boulder this year for the first time since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. Event organizers are inviting 800 participants to float down Boulder Creek for their morning commute.
"Tube to Work Day is the world's greatest traffic jam! A morning party in the creek where no costume is too wild for the office board meeting later that day. We redefine casual Friday as you float your way down the business highway of joy," the events description reads.
The tradition began in 2009, with just two tubers floating down the creek in full suits for work. In an interview with the Daily Camera in 2013, co-founder Jeff Kagan said that the intention was to send an environmental message by encouraging people to seek alternative transportation.
"Could we get to our respective offices without any use of a personal vehicle? Over the years we’ve incorporated bicycles, rollerblades, the bus and, of course, good ol' foot power," Kagan said in a post on the TTWD website.
This year event set to take place on July 14 if weather and water conditions permit.
Check out the video below to see how the event has unfolded in past years:
STAY INFORMED: Sign-up for the daily OutThere Colorado newsletter here
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.