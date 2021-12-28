Colorado...I expect more out of you.
Earlier this year, the Google Trends Twitter account shared a map of the top spelling-related searches on a state-by-state basis for 2021. Words like 'beautiful', 'aesthetic', and 'because' showed up several times in multiple states on the map, but Colorado's most problematic word made the state a clear stand out
The word with the most spelling-related searches throughout the year in Colorado...was 'Colorado.'
It's #spellingbee Trends map time! What words do you search for how to spell in each state?— GoogleTrends (@GoogleTrends) June 10, 2021
(Looking at you, Colorado...)#dataviz #maps
Download the pdf version: https://t.co/PCga2vrTnM pic.twitter.com/MCCSvvNPCa
According to SpellCheck.net, here are some of the common misspellings of Colorado.
- Coloado
- Colorada
- Colirado
- Coloradeo
- Colordeo
- Colorada
- Coloardo
All jokes aside, how have you seen Colorado misspelled? Let us know in the comments below.
STAY INFORMED: Sign-up for the daily OutThere Colorado newsletter here
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.