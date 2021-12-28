Welcome to Colorful Colorado - Double Rainbow

Photo credit: WhitneyLewisPhotography. File Photo. (iStock)

 WhitneyLewisPhotography

Colorado...I expect more out of you. 

Earlier this year, the Google Trends Twitter account shared a map of the top spelling-related searches on a state-by-state basis for 2021. Words like 'beautiful', 'aesthetic', and 'because' showed up several times in multiple states on the map, but Colorado's most problematic word made the state a clear stand out

The word with the most spelling-related searches throughout the year in Colorado...was 'Colorado.'  

According to SpellCheck.net, here are some of the common misspellings of Colorado. 

  • Coloado 
  • Colorada
  • Colirado 
  • Coloradeo
  • Colordeo 
  • Colorada
  • Coloardo 

All jokes aside, how have you seen Colorado misspelled? Let us know in the comments below.

STAY INFORMED: Sign-up for the daily OutThere Colorado newsletter here

Newsletters

Get OutThere

Signup today for free and be the first to get notified on new updates.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.