When it comes to committing the 'seven deadly sins,' Coloradans are pretty average compared to those who reside elsewhere in the country.
According to a recent data analysis, released by WalletHub, that looked at 47 relevant metrics across categories representing each of the 'seven deadly sins,' Colorado ranked as the 21st 'most sinful' state in the country. While that ranking does push Colorado past the halfway mark as a 'more sinful' state, it places the state behind the country's five most populated states (California, Texas, Florida, New York, and Pennsylvania), as well as a few shockers, including Oklahoma, Arkansas, and Ohio.
Here's how Colorado ranked when it came to the seven categories (1 being the most sinful, 50 being the least sinful):
- Anger & Hatred: 20th
- Jealously: 7th
- Excess & Vices: 27th
- Greed: 40th
- Lust: 22nd
- Vanity: 15th
- Laziness: 46th
Colorado's low ranking of 7th in terms of jealousy was, in part, due to the high amount of theft that takes place in the state – 3rd per capita nationally. In recent years, theft has been especially prevalent as it relates to automobiles, with one report calling Colorado the top spot for car thefts nationwide. Other data points in this category were related to identity theft and fraud.
Colorado also ranked poorly – 15th – when it came to 'vanity,' driven by factors like beauty salons per capita, expenditure on personal care products, and interest in plastic surgery.
Colorado was the 'least sinful' when it came to laziness, thanks to having the second-lowest percentage nationally of adults that report not exercising.
The most sinful state was determined to be Nevada, which isn't surprising given that their most famous attraction claims the nickname 'Sin City.' Following Nevada were California, Texas, and Florida, each brought down by low 'lust' and 'vanity.' scores.
The least sinful spot nationwide was determined to be Idaho. While data used in the analysis showed Colorado was home to the 3rd most thefts per capita, Idaho was home to the 3rd fewest.
See the full report, including methodology, here.
