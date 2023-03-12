A recent data analysis by Gambling.com has named Coloradans among the most likely people to "go vegan" in the United States.
"As food prices continue to rise across the U.S., people are scrutinizing their groceries more than ever. Add in the increasingly environmentally conscious nature of Americans, and it’s no surprise that the popularity of veganism has risen twelvefold across the country in the past seven years," the analysis reads.
According to the report, the website analyzed data from Google search volumes, vegan vs. meat savings per pound, and vegan restaurants and meetup groups per million residents for each state to make the determination.
Colorado cracked to top ten of states with people who are the most likely to go vegan, and was named sixth overall.
SNAPSHOT: Here's a look at how Colorado scored in each category out of 100:
- Vegan Interest Score: 58.0
- Vegan vs Meat Savings Score: 75.5
- Vegan Restaurants Score: 73.4
- Vegan Meet-Up Groups Score: 95.9
Hawaii was ultimately named first on the list, and scored highly in each category.
Find the full list and analysis, here.
