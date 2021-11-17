A once-in-a-lifetime lunar event is just hours away, but Coloradans might not even get the chance to see it.
A near-total lunar eclipse is set to occur in the early morning hours of Friday – at about 2:02 AM – when just 3 percent of the moon will appear to be illuminated. Unfortunately, the extremely late (or early) timing of the event won't be what makes spotting this one unlikely.
Forecasters are predicting that quite a bit of cloud coverage will be present throughout the entire state of Colorado on Thursday night, ramping up into Friday morning. This may block the visibility of the moon altogether.
Hopefully, that forecast is wrong and Coloradans will get the chance to spot the longest partial lunar eclipse in more than 500 years with a length will then go unmatched until 2669. Other cloud forecasting services show clouds rolling in a little later on Friday morning, which would be a scenario that still allows the event to be viewed in most parts of the state.
If the event is visible, expect Earth's penumbra, which is the lighter outer part of the shadow that the planet will cast on the moon, to start covering the moon at about 11:02 PM on Thursday, November 18. At 12:18 AM on Friday morning, the partial lunar eclipse will begin. The maximum lunar eclipse will take place at 2:02 AM, with the partial eclipse ending at 3:47 AM and the penumbral eclipse ending at 5:03 AM.
Stay up-to-date with the cloud forecast here and read more about this once-in-a-lifetime event here.
