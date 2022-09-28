Considering the sheer number of breweries found around the state, it's no secret that Coloradans love their booze. It's probably also not too surprising that Coloradans tend to drink at much higher rates than most of the country.
Data released by the CDC indicates that 61.1 percent of Coloradans report having at least one alcoholic beverage over the past 30 days. This is the 4th highest rate nationwide, putting Colorado behind only the District of Columbia (66.7 percent), Wisconsin (64.1 percent), and Vermont (61.2 percent). Utah had the lowest share of drinkers, with just 31.2 percent of residents reporting they had consumed an alcoholic beverage in the last 30 days.
In terms of heavy drinking (14 drinks per week for men, 7 drinks per week per woman – according to the CDC), Colorado ranks 9th among the 50 states plus DC, with 7.3 percent of Coloradans meeting this threshold. Meanwhile, 18.7 percent of Coloradans admit to binge drinking – 5 or more drinks at a time for men, four or more for woman.
See a full breakdown of this information from the CDC here.
STAY INFORMED: Sign-up for the daily OutThere Colorado newsletter here
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.