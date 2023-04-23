According to the National Weather Service (NWS) in Boulder, some Coloradans may have the chance to see the Aurora Borealis on Sunday night, if conditions permit.
In a tweet, the service reported that the natural phenomenon could be seen as far south as Boulder, though Coloradans in the northern portion of the state have the best chance of viewing it.
"The most favorable timing will be between 10pm and 2am. The sky should be mostly clear, and the moon should not be a factor in hindering viewing," the service said.
The Aurora Borealis, also referred to as the Northern Lights, is caused when electrons from the sun enter the Earth's upper atmosphere.
According to Almanac.com, the sun could be getting more active as it settles into a new solar cycle, which occurs around every 11 years.
The current cycle is outperforming its NOAA forecasts and is expected to peak in 2025, according to the website.
In other words, there may be more opportunities to spot the Northern Lights in the coming months.
