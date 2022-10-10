The U.S. Coast Guard is asking for the public's help to locate 22-year-old Matthew Dennis from Colorado, who went on a solo sailing trip last month and has not been heard from in 11 days.
According to a post on the sailor's TikTok account, he set sail from Salem, Massachusetts on a passage to Florida on September 22. He then reportedly anchored at the Cape Cod Canal for several days before taking off again.
He was last heard from on September 29 and was located roughly ten miles off the coast of Long Island, New York, according to the coast guard.
Dennis is reportedly traveling in a 28-foot 1976 Pearson White Hull sail boat, that he named "Sail Away".
Up until September 25, Dennis had been actively chronicling his travels on TikTok and YouTube.
"I recently kind of dropped everything, sold all my stuff, bought a boat, and moved on to it," Dennis said in a post.
"This is my first time single-handing something this big, and I am definitely in way over my head. On top of that, I am literally going to be single handing it, because I am pretty sure I broke my arm," he said.
Anyone with information on Dennis' whereabouts is asked to contact coast guard officials at 617-223-8555.
STAY INFORMED: Sign-up for the daily OutThere Colorado newsletter here
(1) comment
"This is my first time single-handing something this big, and I am definitely in way over my head. On top of that, I am literally going to be single handing it, because I am pretty sure I broke my arm," he said.
While headed directly into the remnants of Hurricane Ian? Had no business on the water, period!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.