According to Colorado Parks and Wildlife officials, a mountain lion was killed after attacking a pet dog in late December.
On the night of December 27, a mountain lion attacked a dog outside of Blackhawk at about 6:15 PM. It was ultimately scared away by the owner, who was outside at the time.
It's believed that the same mountain lion went on to attack another pet dog at a nearby residence at about 6:50 PM. During this attack, the resident killed the lion, presumably by shooting it.
According to Colorado Parks and Wildlife, both dogs survived the initial attack, but the dog involved in the second attack was left seriously injured. Officials could not confirm its current status.
While it is illegal to kill a mountain lion while defending a pet in Colorado, officials do not have plans to ticket or charge this resident after considering all factors in this case.
Though factors that led to this decision were not publicly addressed, one factor may be the number of pets getting killed by mountain lions in this part of Colorado.
A map produced by the local community reports that at least 30 dogs have been attacked or killed by mountain lions in recent months. This correlates with a December statement from Colorado Parks and Wildlife that indicated mountain lions in the area were likely targeting pets due to them being an 'easy food source.'
The OutThere Colorado team has reached out to Colorado Parks and Wildlife for a few more details surrounding the attack of the dog and killing of the cat. This story may be updated as a result.
