According to the Pitkin County Coroner's Office, Raymond Ling, 71 and of Clementon, NJ, died following a collision with a tree while skiing at Aspen Snowmass on March 9.
The cause of death was "a closed head injury secondary to blunt force trauma."
Condolences go out to those impacted by Ling's death.
The death preceded another death on Aspen area slopes that took place on March 12. Jeffery Lane was "found down" on the slopes of Aspen Mountain and was determined to be deceased, likely due to natural causes.
