BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — A college wrestler from a small Wyoming school helped his teammate survive a grizzly mauling over the weekend by trying to wrestle the massive bear off his friend, eventually drawing a more brutal attack to himself.
The men are crediting their bonds as wrestling teammates at Northwest College in Cody, Wyoming, with helping them survive the attack Saturday evening southeast of Yellowstone National Park.
Brady Lowry of Cedar City, Utah, suffered a broken arm and puncture wounds in the initial attack after they surprised the bear while searching for antlers shed by elk and deer in the Shoshone National Forest.
“It shook me around and I didn’t know what to do,” Lowry told KSL-TV Monday in an interview from a hospital in Billings, Montana. “I curled up in a ball and it got me a few more times.”
His teammate — Kendell Cummings of Evanston, Wyoming — tried to stop the attack on Lowry by yelling, kicking and hitting the bear and pulling on its fur.
“I didn’t want to lose my friend. It was bad,” Cummings told the Deseret News. “There was a big ol’ bear on top of him. I could have run and potentially lost a friend, or get him off and save him.”
The bear quickly turned its fury onto Cummings.
I carry a can of bear spray in my truck just in case I ever run across someone in an attack with nothing. If I carry it on the trail, it's in it's own holster for quick retrieval and use. We had a woman die in an attack while walking her dogs not 100 yards up the mountain directly behind where I was living at the time in Trimble north of Durango last year. And it was just a brown bear!
