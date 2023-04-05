A pitcher on the University of Colorado Colorado Springs (UCCS) baseball team likely broke a state record on Monday night after reeling in a "monster" walleye from a reservoir located south of Colorado Springs, according to officials from Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW). The record won't count, however, due to new guidelines that govern how the state measures record-setting fish.
Cole Philip, a junior from California, was fishing with jerk bait at the Brush Hollow State Wildlife Area when he pulled in the massive fish.
According to CPW, the walleye was 31.75 inches and weighed 13.26 pounds.
"That left it short of the record 18.12-pounder caught in 1997 in Standley Lake by Scott Regan. It's length exceeded the catch-and-release state record of 30 inches, but it doesn't qualify," CPW said.
To be considered for the state record, Philip would have had to measure the fish while it was still alive, document the measurements with photos, and release it back into the reservoir, officials said. Philip instead kept the fish.
Colorado updated its requirements for state records by length in January of 2020.
"The new program recognizes the longest fish of a particular species that is caught and released by an angler, anywhere throughout Colorado. In this program, records are by length (inches), as opposed to our other program, the records by weight, which does not allow for catch-and-release entries. Unlike the Records by Weight program, these fish MUST BE RELEASED in order to qualify," the CPW website reads.
Still, CPW aquatic biologist Cory Noble encouraged Philip to apply for a CPW Master Angler Award for the impressive catch.
To qualify, Cole should have measured it alive, documented it with photos, and released it back into Brush Hollow Reservoir. After weighing the fish today, Cory Noble, CPW aquatic biologist, urged him to submit it for a CPW Master Angler Award. https://t.co/t6kh511FNY 3/3 pic.twitter.com/3njQJeQtqw— CPW SE Region (@CPW_SE) April 4, 2023
STAY INFORMED: Get free Colorado news with our daily newsletter (Click here)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.