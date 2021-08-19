A cold front could bring late-summer snowfall to the Colorado's mountains on Thursday evening. The forecast currently includes possible snow on high points of the San Juans, Elk Mountains, Front Range, Flat Tops, and Tenmile Range.
According to the National Weather Service, a mix of rain and light snow could fall in the central mountains and beyond on Thursday, with high country showers brewing in the late afternoon and evening hours.
A cold front will move across the area overnight into Thursday with cooler temperatures and moisture increasing behind it. #cowx pic.twitter.com/pnwutY7Fhj— NWS Boulder (@NWSBoulder) August 19, 2021
Mountain-forecast.com mirrors this forecast, showing a chance of snow on some fourteeners over the evening.
Snowfall is expected to be heavier in Elk Mountains and the Maroon Bells-Snowmass Wilderness Area, with close to three inches possible over Capitol Peak tonight. Maroon Bells could see anywhere between one to two inches of snow above 14,000 feet.
"A storm like this is NOT rare for late summer here in Colorado," wrote Joel Gratz of OpenSnow.com, as he predicts accumulating snow to blanket several peaks above 10,000 feet Thursday and into early Friday morning.
Longs Peak could get some snow late on Thursday evening, but likely less than an inch of accumulation. The 14,259-foot summit is found on the Front Range, visible from the Denver area and inside Rocky Mountain National Park.
A small dusting of snow is also possible on Thursday over Quandary Peak, located just south of Breckenridge.
The mountain forecast is no longer calling for snow over Grays Peak and its twin sister fourteener, Torreys Peak, near Idaho Springs.
The San Juan Mountains of southwest Colorado could also get capped in snow, with a light dusting predicted to fall over Handies Peak and Mount Sneffels.
Snow will be less likely to hit in the southern Sawatch Range and Sangre De Cristo Mountains.
Out west, heavy monsoon rains will pour over portions of the state. Several flash flood watches remain in place. A long mountainous stretch of Interstate 70 in Glenwood Canyon also remains closed on Thursday due to major safety concerns following summer mudslides.
Mountain bound? Plan ahead. Check the weather forecast. While snow will be unlike to impact points of lower elevation, rain might. It's also worth noting that mountain passes that reach higher points of elevation may be slick. Also be prepared for colder temperatures, harsher elements, and strong gusty winds. Stay up-to-date on the forecast with Mountain-Forecast.com.
While drier weather is expected from Friday into the weekend, the chance for isolated afternoon and evening thunderstorms will continue over the high country each day.
Editor's Note: All weather conditions are subject to change. Check current forecasts prior to setting out on an adventure.
