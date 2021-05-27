A tuber recently got stuck on the shore of a creek in Lyons, Colorado, requiring rescue because she was too "cold and nervous" to reenter the creek.
On Wednesday evening, Boulder County Communications received a call for help on the South St. Vrain in Lyons' Meadow Park. A party of tubers were on the creek when one of the tubers got stuck on the shore, unable to return to Meadow Park with the cold temperatures and nerves keeping her from getting back into the waterflow.
The 30-year-old female was reached by swiftwater rescue efforts conducted by Lyons Fire Protection District, during which crews were able to cross the creek and reach the female. After checking the woman for injuries, the crews were able to accompany her on a walk upstream to a more shallow area for crossing.
The tuber sustained no injuries in the process and was given a helmet and floatation device for safety while crossing.
Thanks goes out to organizations involved in this rescue effort, including Boulder County Sheriff’s Office, Lyons Fire Protection District, Hygiene Fire Protection District, Boulder Emergency Squad and American Medical Response.
It's easy to get in over your head while participating in outdoor recreation sports in Colorado. Know your abilities and do proper research to know what you're getting into prior to putting yourself in a dangerous situation. Use extreme caution any time water is involved, as many will likely drown this year in Colorado. Last year, 34 people died statewide in water-related accidents, representing all levels of experience. Never assume it won't be you and always do what you can to prevent an accident from happening.
