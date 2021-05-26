An incredible backcountry area of Colorado's San Juan Mountains that's known for its alpine lakes is now set to remain closed through most of the summer.
The San Juan National Forest’s Columbine Ranger District has extended the closure order of the Ice Lakes area until September 15 due to post-wildfire conditions raising concerns about public safety.
Hikers, mountain bikers, snowshoers, skiers, and any other outdoor recreationists found violating the closure order could face a Class B misdemeanor, punishable by a fine of up to $5,000 per individual.
The Ice Fire area closure on the #SanJuanNF has been extended until September 15. Post-fire hazards include falling trees and boulders, and also the potential for debris flows during monsoon rains.— SanJuanNF (@SanJuanNF) May 26, 2021
Hazards such as falling trees and boulders linger in the area after the Ice Fire burned a total of 596 acres last fall.
"Numerous fire-weakened trees are falling on the lower sections of Ice Lakes Trail and the Clear Lake Road," the press release states. "Trees, rocks, and boulders continue to fall across the Clear Lake road. Exposed soils devoid of vegetation are saturated by rain and snow and are loose, unstable, and prone to erosion events."
The closure order (see map below) includes South Mineral Campground, the lower Ice Lakes Trail, the lower Clear Lake Road, and South Mineral Road from a new gate installed past the Goldenhorn camping area to Clear Creek past South Mineral Campground.
Per the forest service, the closure order prohibits anyone from being in or upon the following areas:
- Any portion of the Ice Lakes Trail, from the trailhead to timberline is prohibited.
- The Clear Lake Road between mile post 0.0 and mile post 3.77.
- The South Mineral Road between mile post 2.47 and mile post 4.51.
- National Forest System (NFS) land below the Ice Lakes and Clear Lake headwaters and all NFS lands bounded on the west by the eastern side of Lower Ice Lakes Basin and a ridge forming the south east side of the basin to Clear Creek. On the north from the top switch back of the Clear Lake road south to 100 yards south and west of South Mineral Creek including South Mineral road. On the east from the locked gate past the Goldenhorn Campground to where South Mineral road crosses Clear Creek and running due north from the locked gate to an unnamed peak east of the top switch back of Clear Lake road.
The Ice Lakes Trail has become increasingly popular over recent years, tucked away in the San Juan National Forest near the mountain town of Silverton in southwest Colorado.
For more information about this closure, please call the Columbine Ranger District at 970-884-2512.
For information on current fire restrictions, conditions, and recreation opportunities on the San Juan National Forest, call 970-247-4874.
Yea! Thanks to sites like OutThere Colorado this area is loved to death. Fire is minor compared to the human waste left on the trail and lines of hikers struggling up the trail. And then we have the small Silverton volunteer S&R that has to "carry" all of those first time hikers back down the trail!
