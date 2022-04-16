One trail and several climbing routes have been closed to visitors at Castlewood Canyon State Park to protect nesting raptors and other wildlife, a news release from Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) announced on Wednesday.
According to CPW over 100 bird species nest and raise their young at the park, including golden eagles.
Golden eagles are protected by the Bald and Golden Eagle Protection Act and the Migratory Bird Treaty Act. Disrupting a golden eagle nest can result in hefty fines up to $5,000, CPW said.
"Park Rangers ask visitors to please stick to designated trails and obey trail closures to help assure a successful nesting season. Several raptors may be observed at the park, including golden eagles, Swainson’s hawk, Cooper’s hawk, red-tailed hawk and prairie falcon," the department said.
CPW has closed the following climbing routes:
Morning Sun Wall is CLOSED March 1-July 31
Porky’s Wall is CLOSED March 1 - July 31
Vultures Wall is CLOSED March 1-May 31
Shakespearean Theater is CLOSED March 1-May 31
Mind Meld is CLOSED March 1-May 31
“Please give nesting birds a chance,” said Park Manager Brent Lounsbury.
“The season looks very promising and turkey vultures are on their way to the summer home in Castlewood," he said.
The East Canyon is also closed until May 1, at which time regulations are strictly enforced to protect the fragile area. Visitors must remain on the designated trails, no dogs or other pets are permitted, and no climbing, traversing or rappelling on or from rock formations will be allowed.
"Because the park sits between prairie and montane communities, a mixture of wildlife species representative of both ecotypes occurs at Castlewood. Mule deer, coyote, cottontail rabbit, porcupine, ground squirrel and red fox are commonly seen. Black bear, mountain lion and elk are not residents, but occasionally migrate through the area," the release said.
