A 30-year-old climber was seriously injured after falling from the Happy Hour Crag in Boulder Canyon on Friday evening, according to officials from the Boulder County Sheriff's Office.
Crews from Sugarloaf Fire Protection District and Rocky Mountain Rescue Group responded to reports of the injured climber at around 8:38 PM.
"The climber was located approximately 200 yards from the roadway and up a steep slope. RMRG personnel stabilized the patient and rescuers then moved the patient in a litter down to Boulder Canyon Drive," a release from the sheriff's office said.
He was then transported to the hospital with serious injuries, according to officials.
