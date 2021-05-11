A man was rock climbing in Utah's Little Cottonwood Canyon Sunday when a refrigerator-sized boulder came loose and rolled over him.
Two climbers were looking for new routes Sunday in the Waterfront area above “Certain Death”, a 5.8+ rated trad-style route, when the massive rock came crashing down, according to the Salt Lake County Sheriff's Search and Rescue (SLCOSAR).
“One climber had pulled off a large rock the size of a refrigerator that rolled over the top of him,” the press release states.
Crews were notified of an injured climber in the Gate Buttress area at about 3:56 p.m.
“His climbing partner said he was above him a little bit and kind of heard a yell and some loud noises and looked back and kind of saw this big boulder tumbling down,” Mike Finger, a volunteer with Salt Lake County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue told KSL TV. “His partner popped up and kind of ran for a couple feet and fell over and started yelling in pain.”
LifeFlight also responded, hoisting the injured climber off the mountain due to the location and nature of his injuries, which have not been publicly released.
Editor's Note: Always wear a helmet while climbing or belaying outdoors. You never know when a rock will come crashing down or when a hold will break.
