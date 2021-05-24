A rock climber seriously injured both of her ankles after falling about 20 feet Sunday in Boulder Canyon.
Dispatch was notified of an injured climber at about 4:30 p.m. on Sunday in the area of Vampire Rock near 32000 Boulder Canyon Drive.
The 33-year-old woman from Denver fell about 20 feet, injuring both of her ankles. She was lowered to the ground by her climbing partners.
Rescuers arrived on the scene, splinting the woman's ankles and moving her across Boulder Creek to the highway where she was transported to a nearby hospital. The entire rescue operation took about one and a half hours.
Located in Boulder Canyon, Vampire Rock offers a number of multi-pitch trad and sport climbing routes.
Thanks goes out to the responding agencies including the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office, American Medical Response, Nederland Fire Protection District, Sugarloaf Fire Protection District, and the Rocky Mountain Rescue Group.
