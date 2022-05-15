A climber was airlifted to the hospital on Friday evening after reportedly falling 200 feet at from a ridge near Spread Eagle Peak, according to officials from the Custer County Search and Rescue team (CCSAR).
The climber was with a group of three other climbers when the accident occurred. The group were unable to get to the fallen climber, but reported being able to tell that he was injured. They then contacted emergency services for help at around 5 PM.
Crews from REACH Air Medical Services, Colorado Army National Guard (COARNG), and CCSAR were deployed to the scene.
Upon arrival CCSAR team members located and stabilized the injured climber in the field. The Colorado Hoist Rescue Team then conducted a nose-to-nose transport by helicopter to the SAR Base. From there, he was taken to a hospital.
The remaining three climbers were assisted off of the peak by CCSAR.
"We would like to take this opportunity to remind folks of variable spring weather conditions in the area. Expect patchy snow, rushing creeks, downed trees and difficult travel even on-trail. The freeze/thaw cycle transitioning from winter conditions can create a dangerous environment with especially loose, crumbly terrain particularly along cliff edges and areas with high exposure," CCSAR said in a Facebook post.
STAY INFORMED: Sign-up for the daily OutThere Colorado newsletter here
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.