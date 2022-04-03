Crews from the Boulder County Sheriff's Office and the Rocky Mountain Rescue Group were deployed to Eldorado Canyon State Park on Saturday, after a climber fell while climbing the Red Garden Wall.
The 29-year-old climber, who is from Fort Collins, was on the Rosy Toit route, when they fell at around 12:53 PM. Rescuers found the climber on the ground, and stabilized them in the field.
He was then transported to a nearby hospital with nonlife-threatening injuries.
STAY INFORMED: Sign-up for the daily OutThere Colorado newsletter here
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.