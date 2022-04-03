Eldorado Canyon State Park Photo Credit: welcomia (iStock).

Eldorado Canyon State Park. Photo Credit: welcomia (iStock).

 welcomia

Crews from the Boulder County Sheriff's Office and the Rocky Mountain Rescue Group were deployed to Eldorado Canyon State Park on Saturday, after a climber fell while climbing the Red Garden Wall. 

The 29-year-old climber, who is from Fort Collins, was on the Rosy Toit route, when they fell at around 12:53 PM. Rescuers found the climber on the ground, and stabilized them in the field.

He was then transported to a nearby hospital with nonlife-threatening injuries. 

