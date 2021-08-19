PINEDALE, Wyo. (AP) — A climber missing in the area of Wyoming’s highest mountain has been found dead.
Thor Hallingbye, 41, of Cheyenne, was reported missing Sunday after apparently getting separated from his group near Gannett Peak on Saturday, according Sublette County sheriff’s officials.
Searchers found Hallingbye’s body in Fremont County on Monday, sheriff’s officials said on Facebook.
More details will be released later, the post read.
Gannett Peak is a 13,810-foot (4,210-meter) summit on the Fremont-Sublette county line in western Wyoming’s Wind River Range. Climbing the glacier-flanked mountain requires a multi-day hike and crossing sometimes treacherous snowpack.
Hallingbye was an anesthesiologist and pain specialist at Cheyenne Regional Medical Center.
