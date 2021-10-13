According to Saguache County Search and Rescue, a climber is missing in the area of Kit Carson Peak and Challenger Point, two 14,000-foot mountains commonly climbed together in Colorado's Sangre de Cristo mountain range.
Details about the situation are sparse, with search and rescue teams involved not able to release additional detail at this time.
A post on the Alpine Rescue Team website states that they were called to assist in a search for a missing 29-year-old female on Kit Carson Peak. Published on October 12, 2021, this is presumably the same incident.
According to the Saguache County Search and Rescue team, their search for the missing climber is continuing on October 13, with multiple teams from around the state assisting. As of communications around 9:30 AM, the search is in progress and utilizing ground crews and air reconnaissance.
When the climber was last heard from is not a detail that has been released. A press release on the situation may be released later today.
While search and rescue teams conduct their mission, it is generally advised to avoid the area.
It is unknown what route the climber was using, but the standard and most popular route to summit the peak is rated as 'easy class three' on 14ers.com. This route leaves from the Willow Creek trailhead, taking climbers over Challenger Point on their way to Kit Carson. It's a very strenuous route, with a vertical gain of 6,250 feet over 15 miles of trail, along with ups and downs at a high elevation, loose scrambling, and a relatively narrow section known as 'The Avenue.'
If you're interested helping Colorado's search and rescue effort financially, this can be done through the purchase of a CORSAR card or via direct donation.
