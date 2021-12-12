A climber was airlifted to the hospital last weekend after being hit with a "microwave sized" boulder in Clear Creek Canyon.
The Clear Creek Fire Authority, Clear Creek County Sheriff's Office, Alpine Rescue Team and Flight For Life Colorado responded to the scene and were able to make contact with the climber.
Rescuers then lowered the climber with a litter and sked, where they were met by the helicopter for transport.
The current condition of the climber was not immediately available.
This incident is a reminder of the hazards that come with outdoor rock climbing. Wearing a helmet when you are climbing can save your life, if a loose rock falls.
