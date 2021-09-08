A 52-year-old climber had a medical emergency while on a route near Boulder, Colorado, prompting quick action from those on site.
On Wednesday, at about 10:30 AM, emergency services were called to assist climbers on the Boulderado rock formation. After reaching the anchor point at the top of the route and clipping in, the climber went limp and started to show signs of a seizure. His belayer was unable to lower him to the ground unassisted.
Thankfully, other climbers in the group were able to access the impacted climber's location via a separate line. With their help, the climber was lowered.
A number of rescue parties arrived on the scene – including members from the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office, Nederland Fire Protection District, Rocky Mountain Rescue Group, and American Medical Response. They evaluated the climber, who was transported to a local hospital for a more in-depth evaluation.
Author's Note: Many rock climbing routes, such as this one, end with an anchor that climbers attach to upon completion. From the anchor, climbers are able to take a break by directly connecting into the anchor or they are able to set-up a belay that allows them to be lowered. If one is not lead climbing the route and top-roping instead, the lowering system will already be set-up. In this case, the partner was unable to lower the climber, which likely means they connected directly into the anchor, locking them in place. This is a standard practice, especially if one is planning on 'cleaning' a route on their way down. While the exact situation is unknown, it sounds like the climber reached the top of the route and hooked themselves to the wall, which would explain why the belayer was unable to lower them without assistance.
