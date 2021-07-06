According to a report from Ouray News, a climber died after a fall during the Mount Sneffels descent on Saturday. The climber was traveling the southwest ridge when the accident occurred, sending him falling approximately 1,000 feet.
The Ouray News report states that the man was an experienced mountain climber in his 50s that was visiting the area with his family, hiking alone.
Find additional details in the full report from Ouray News.
Mount Sneffels is a 14,150-foot peak near Telluride in southwest Colorado. The southwest ridge route that was being climbed by the deceased man is a class three route, with 'class three' meaning that scrambling is required and some exposure is present. Most climbers opt for the 'south slopes' route, which is an easier route, though still class three. Both routes are relatively short at around 6 miles with 2,900 feet of elevation gain.
