According to Clear Creek County authorities, a female rock climber has died after taking a fall of roughly 100 feet in the vicinity of the Black Wall climbing area, which is located just north of Mount Spalding and near Mount Evans at more than 12,000 feet of elevation.
The climber, a 22-year-old female from Boulder, was pronounced dead at the scene, with the fall taking place at about 10 AM on Tuesday morning. It is unclear what caused the fall.
The Black Wall is one of the more technical climbing areas in the state, with the high-elevation routes on the wall generally being trad-style and multi-pitch, with the easiest routes rated at the 5.10 level. Given the trad-style nature of these routes, climbers set their own protection points opposed to using bolts that have been permanently drilled into the wall. The 'multi-pitch' aspect means that many routes require anchoring onto the wall and resetting the belay to reach the top opposed to reaching the top in one push.
Condolences go out to those impacted by this death.
