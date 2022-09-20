According to a report from Custer County Search and Rescue, a 'cliffed-out' climber was saved after getting off-route on the notorious Crestone Needle mountain in Colorado's Sangre de Cristo Range. A 'cliffed-out' situation occurs when a climber moves into terrain where they are unable to safely proceed or backtrack, thus, they can become stuck.
On September 17, the climber contacted emergency services to report the situation. Temperatures in the area were dropping and winds were moving in, but the climber was well-prepared with suitable clothing, a GPS communication device, a cell phone and charging bank, a bright orange bivy bag that made spotting him easier, a headlamp, and enough food and water.
A technical team was able to reach the subject and get him off the mountain.
"It is crucial when choosing to climb Crestone Needle that route research is thorough and precise. The terrain in this area is complex, exposed, and potentially deadly, underscoring the importance of skillful navigation. This is especially true if you are not ascending and descending the same route," wrote Custer County Search and Rescue in response to the incident.
Many peaks of Class three and Class four nature – the standard route up Crestone Needle was recently re-designated as Class four – can be difficult to navigate. Study the route before leaving the trailhead. Watching videos online can be one great way to know what you're getting into prior to getting on the mountain.
If you're interested in supporting Colorado's volunteer-powered search and rescue operation, one way to do so is through the purchase of a CORSAR card. It's cheap, at only $3 per year.
(1) comment
It's a miracle so many of us survived the era before mobile phones.
