The Custer County Search and Rescue team conducted a successful, likely life-saving mission after a hiker got cliffed-out on one of Colorado's most dangerous peaks on Wednesday.
According to an announcement made just after 6 PM, Custer County SAR was called to a mission at 13,050-feet on the 14,197-foot Crestone Needle. A hiker had been on the mountain when they got off-route, west of the standard class three option to the summit. After getting off-trail, the hiker was unable to ascend or descend the mountain safely.
Near the top of Crestone Needle, terrain gets very loose and exposed, with cairns and other landmarks difficult to spot. This part of the mountain is slow-moving, even for those on trail, with dire consequences possible for those that stray.
With aerial assistance from the Colorado Division of Fire Prevention and Control, rescue teams were able to locate and successfully extract the endangered hiker, with the mission closed out in the early hours of the following day at 1:48 AM.
Custer County Search and Rescue used the mission to remind the public that Crestone Needle is an extremely difficult peak to navigate, requiring advanced route-finding skills.
Writing from firsthand experience, this peak is indeed one of the trickier peaks to navigate in the state, especially near the summit. A number of steep gullies similar in appearance can seem like feasible routes to descend the mountain, though many can quickly get hikers in trouble amid exposed and loose terrain.
If climbing this peak, extensive route research is required. Even after studying photos and videos of the route posted online, it can be tricky and physically taxing to downclimb on this mountain.
When climbing mountains in Colorado, it's crucial to let someone know where you're headed and when you'll be back. It's encouraged that hikers on remote and difficult trails carry a stand-alone GPS device that will work to call for help when cell phones fail. I've got a Garmin inReach Explorer+ that I bring on every climb and I like this device because it lets you see your previous route, allowing you to return to that point if you get off trail. It also allows for limited texting via GPS, which I've found to be great for checking-in with those waiting for my safe return.
If you're interested in helping to support Colorado's volunteer-driven search and rescue effort, consider purchasing a CORSAR card. This isn't an insurance card, but it does help search and rescue teams recoup some of their costs.
