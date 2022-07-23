A body was recovered from Black Hole pond behind the dam at Two Buttes Reservoir State Wildlife Area on Saturday afternoon, according to a news release from Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW).
"CPW began a search on Friday evening at the wildlife area, 40 miles south of Lamar in southeast Colorado, after friends and family witnessed the man jump into the pond and resurface for a few seconds before going back under the water," the release said.
Crews from the Baca County Sheriff’s Office also responded to the scene, and were able to confirm that there was a missing person in the water. Search efforts included sonar technology.
The body was located and recovered by CPW's Marine Evidence Recovery Team (MERT), early Saturday afternoon.
“This is a tragedy and we offer our condolences to the family and friends of the victim,” said Todd Marriott, CPW Area Wildlife Manager for the Lamar region.
“Unfortunately, it’s not uncommon for people to be injured jumping from the cliffs into the Black Hole. And it’s another example why we urge everyone to wear life jackets when in or near the water.”
There have been 30 water related deaths in Colorado so far this year, including 27 drownings, according to CPW. At this rate, the state is on track to surpass its most deadly year for water related deaths. The most deadly year on record was 2020, when 34 people drowned.
"Black Hole pond will be closed until an investigation is completed," CPW said.
STAY INFORMED: Sign-up for the daily OutThere Colorado newsletter here
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.