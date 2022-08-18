According to the Grand Junction Police Department, claims that a serial killer or abductor is hunting woman on Colorado's Western Slope aren't true, according to findings from their investigation into the matter.
Their announcement on August 17 follows a viral post made by a Facebook user that featured an image of a man in glasses, along with a truck allegedly involved in the case. In the Facebook post, the user claimed that "there's a serial killer or abductor who is currently hunting in the Western Slope," also claiming to have a friend that had a run-in with the man.
The post alleged that the man would intentionally hit vehicles with lone female drivers, abducting the women once they pulled over.
The Grand Junction Police Department posted an image of the post with the word "HOAX" written across it, accompanied by the message that their "investigation determined this is a hoax and has been posted in cities throughout the US." They also encouraged the public to use caution when sharing information not verified by local law enforcement.
Editor's Note: We're not including an image of the post, as this shows the face of the person being accused of these allegedly made-up crimes.
