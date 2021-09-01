The world’s largest alpine valley lies in Colorado

This aerial image shows the contrast between the San Luis Valley and the Sangre de Cristo mountain range, which reaches an elevation of more than 14,000 feet. For reference, the valley floor is roughly 7,664 feet above sea level. Photo Credit: Pavliha (iStock)

With a depositional basin of approximately 8,000 square miles, Colorado's San Luis Valley is widely considered the largest alpine valley in the world. It's roughly the size of Connecticut at 122 miles long and 74 miles wide with an average elevation of 7,664 feet. And this year, August in the valley was quite dry.

According to the National Weather Service out of Pueblo, August in Alamosa was the driest August for the city on record. Throughout the month, just 0.10 inches of precipitation fell, 1.19 inches below the norm. It's also worth noting that it was the 6th warmest August on record in Alamosa, with an average temperature of 64.7 degrees – 1.5 degrees higher than the norm.

Despite the recent dryness, drought is not a concern in the valley as of August 24, according to the US Drought Monitor, despite the area experiencing drought conditions for several months earlier in the year. While more than 50 percent of Colorado is experiencing abnormal dryness or drought, this region is not included.

Other major cities monitored by the same weather station also reported interesting data in regard to August's weather.

Colorado Springs saw the second-warmest August on record, with an average temperature of 74 degrees (3.9 degrees above the norm and 0.10 degrees behind the warmest August on record), as well as the fourth-driest August on record, recording just 0.20 inches of precipitation – a whopping 2.76 inches below the norm.

Meanwhile, Pueblo recorded the 15th warmest August on record, with an average temperature of 76.4 degrees, which is 1.6 degrees above the norm. This is significantly below the warmest August ever in Pueblo – in 1970, when the average temperature was 79.8 degrees.

Director of Content and Operations

Spencer McKee is OutThere Colorado's Director of Content and Operations.

