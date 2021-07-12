Air quality concerns are often associated with pollution found in massive metropolitans around the world, such as Beijing, Bangkok, and Delhi. That makes it a bit of a surprise that an American city of 200,000, known for its stunning scenery and ample outdoor recreation, is currently home to some of the worst air on the planet.
As of a noon report on July 12, Salt Lake City in Utah had an air quality index rating of 115 – the 7th worst worldwide. This means that air in this city is unhealthy for sensitive groups, with four times the PM2.5 concentration recommended by WHO.
This compared to a noon AQI rating of 174 in Lima, the highest number on the ranking at that time. Meanwhile, Delhi had an AQI of 93 (11th) and Los Angeles had an AQI of 80 (20th).
If in Salt Lake City, it is recommended that sensitive groups, including those with heart or lung issues, as well as the young and the elderly, wear a mask outdoors. It is also recommended that air purifiers are used and that everyone reduces their outdoor activity. Those in Salt Lake City are also advised to keep their windows closed.
Wildfire smoke is being driven into the area from a number of fires in the American West.
Air quality can change rapidly. Find the most up-to-date information on IQAIR.com.
