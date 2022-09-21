"Chunky and fabulous," wrote Colorado Parks and Wildlife, on a retweet of a video that features a noticeably large black bear. The share comes at a time of the year when black bears are consuming up to 20,000 calories of food per day, creating calorie stores for an upcoming winter hibernation.
During this time of the year, it's said that some black bears can increase their weight to 500 pounds, losing about 100 pounds during winter and about 100 pounds during the spring mating season.
Read more about Colorado's bears here.
