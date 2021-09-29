Some hunters throughout the state will be receiving mandatory Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD) testing notices in the mail beginning in October as a part of a study for Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW).
CPW is requiring selected Colorado season rifle hunters to submit test samples (heads) from all deer and elk from specific hunts. The samples collected will be analyzed in order to better understand CWD infection levels in Colorado herds.
Chronic Waste Disease is an "always fatal," protein abnormality that effects cervid populations, including elk, deer, and moose.
The disease is caused by deformed prions, leading to neurological damage in the animal, research suggests. It can easily spread between animals.
The CDC reports that symptoms of Chronic Wasting Disease include drastic weight loss, drooling, and stumbling, to name a few. For these reasons, the disease has been colloquially referred to as "Zombie Deer Disease."
At this time, there is no evidence to suggest that CWD can be passed to humans, but the CDC recommends that people not eat meat from animals who have tested positive for CWD.
CWD is transmissible through direct and indirect contact between animals, as prions may be present in saliva, feces, and the remains of dead animals, according to Colorado Parks and Wildlife.
"As of May 2021, CWD has been detected in 40 of 54 deer herds, 16 of 43 elk herds, and 2 of 9 moose herds," CPW said in a Monday news release.
A similar study was conducted in 2020. Around 7,500 cervid samples were tested as apart of a mandatory testing protocol, according to CPW records. Results indicated that 7 Colorado herds have CWD prevalence that exceeds 20 percent, meaning 1 in 5 adult males are infected.
The study is part of CPW's 15-year Chronic Wasting Disease response plan, which aims to identify and monitor how CWD prevalence changes over time.
Chronic Wasting Disease testing submission sites can be found here: CWD Testing and Submission Information.
STAY INFORMED: Sign-up for the daily OutThere Colorado newsletter here
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.