This year Cave of the Winds in Manitou Springs will be hosting a Christmas themed underground cave tour that will surely get you in the holiday spirit.
The event will include a 45-60 minute guided tour of the cave, that has been decorated with holiday lights throughout.
"During the walk-through you will hear traditional Christmas stories as well as join in on some fun caroling," the description of the event reads.
At the end, kids from one to ninety two will be able meet and take a photo with Santa.
The event will take place on Friday and Saturday evenings from December 3rd to the 18th. Advanced reservations are required for the event and can be made here.
Cost: $20 per adult; $15 per child
