With Christmas right around the corner, the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) announced this week that permits for cutting trees at the Royal Gorge Field Office in Cañon City and the Arkansas Headwaters Recreation Area (AHRA) Visitor Center in Salida will be available starting November 22.
Permits in these areas will be $10 per tree with a limit of two trees per household.
“With the purchase of a permit, families can take part in the time-honored tradition of selecting and cutting their own holiday tree,” said Royal Gorge Field Manager, Keith Berger, “We recommend bringing along a hand saw, rope or twine, extra food, water and blankets when you cut your tree. You should be prepared for winter weather with warm clothes and boots, tire chains, a shovel, and emergency supplies.”
Permits can be bought online here, or by phone at 719- 269-8500 on Monday through Friday between 8 AM and 4:30 PM.
Tree-cutting for the holiday season is something that can be done in a number of places around Colorado. Depending on where you go, applications typically cost between $5-$20. They may not be required in all locations, but make sure you check before you go. Information on permits, and where you can chop your own tree can be found here.
STAY INFORMED: Sign-up for the daily OutThere Colorado newsletter here
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.